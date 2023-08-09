Tel Aviv attack: Terrorist infiltrated through hole in fence - report

The terrorist, identified as 22-year-old Kamal Abu Bakr, belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group

Israel’s security establishment completed a preliminary investigation that mainly dealt with the question of how the Palestinian terrorist who murdered Israeli patrolman Chen Amir in the shooting attack in Tel Aviv last week was able to get from the West Bank to the city.

According to a Kan report published on Wednesday, the probe found that the wanted terrorist infiltrated into Israeli territory hours before the attack, through a breach in a fence near the village of Romana, south of the West Bank city of Jenin. This is the village where the terrorist grew up before moving to the Jenin refugee camp three years ago, the report added.

Another important question that is still being investigated is how the terrorist managed to get from that area to Tel Aviv. According to the report, the possibility that he took a ride with an Arab citizen who did not know that his passenger was a wanted man intending to carry out a terror attack is being considered.

As part of the investigation into the attack, security forces have so far arrested four Palestinian suspects who are still being investigated by the Shin Bet domestic security agency. The terrorist, identified as 22-year-old Kamal Abu Bakr, belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.

He aroused the suspicion of the municipal security patrol on Montefiore Street in Tel Aviv. The deceased Amir and his fellow patrolman went to check on him, when the terrorist opened fire and tried to escape. Amir's colleague chased him, shot, and killed him. In the terrorist's possession was found a letter indicating his intention to carry out a suicide attack.