Israeli army kills Palestinian militant during overnight operation near Nablus - report

Israeli forces have reportedly killed a Palestinian militant overnight during military activity near the town of Nablus, in the West Bank.

According to Israeli Army Radio citing Palestinian reports, the deceased Palestinian combatant was a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade and was shot dead after shooting towards IDF soldiers conducting activity overnight.

AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed Masked Palestinian militants of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the Al Ain refugee camp of the West Bank city of Nablus.

This is a developing story