Israeli army kills Palestinian militant during overnight operation near Nablus - report
1 min read
The Palestinian combatant was a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade and was shot dead after shooting towards IDF soldiers
Israeli forces have reportedly killed a Palestinian militant overnight during military activity near the town of Nablus, in the West Bank.
According to Israeli Army Radio citing Palestinian reports, the deceased Palestinian combatant was a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade and was shot dead after shooting towards IDF soldiers conducting activity overnight.
This is a developing story
This article received 0 comments