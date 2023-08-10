English
Israeli army kills Palestinian militant during overnight operation near Nablus - report

Israeli soldiers conduct a raid in Nablus, West Bank.
The Palestinian combatant was a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade and was shot dead after shooting towards IDF soldiers

Israeli forces have reportedly killed a Palestinian militant overnight during military activity near the town of Nablus, in the West Bank.

According to Israeli Army Radio citing Palestinian reports, the deceased Palestinian combatant was a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade and was shot dead after shooting towards IDF soldiers conducting activity overnight.

AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed
This is a developing story 

