Israel’s DM Gallant in a letter slams Ben-Gvir's national guard

Ben-Gvir secured Prime Minister Netanyahu's approval for his national guard in April in exchange for his support for a temporary pause on judicial overhaul

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's plan to set up a national guard, Channel 12 reported.

In his letter to Ben-Gvir Gallant said that “private militias have no place in Israel.” “Establishing a new security body will cause real problems,” added Gallant.

Ben-Gvir secured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approval for his "national guard" in early April in exchange for his support for a temporary pause on judicial reform legislation. The far-right minister dismissed Gallant's criticism, telling him “to concentrate on the problems of his own ministry.”

Ben-Gvir seeks to establish a volunteer national guard that would be deployed in times of ethnic unrest, such as the May 2021 Jewish-Arab riots that took place in some Israeli cities, amid war with the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip. This measure, which is expected to cost nearly $270 million, has been strongly criticized by many members of the opposition and security establishment.