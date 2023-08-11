Palestinian terrorist killed, 4 others injured in clashes with Israeli army

Clashes erupted in the town of Tulkarem, where Israeli forces were carrying out a counter-terrorism operation

A Palestinian terrorist was killed and four others were injured in clashes on Friday morning with Israeli soldiers in Tulkarem, in the West Bank.

Palestinian media reports stated that Israeli forces, who were carrying out an anti-terrorist operation in the city, fatally wounded 23-year-old Mahmoud Jihad Jarad, a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade.

Gili Yaari / Flash90 The Palestinian city Tulkarm, situated on the western edge of northern West Bank.

According to the official Palestinian Authority news agency, he was taken to a hospital in the West Bank, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This is a developing story