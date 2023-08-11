Israel’s Air Force chief: ‘Cohesion greatly damaged’ amid unrest over judicial overhaul

Major General Tomer Bar claims that at the moment, the IDF is fit for war, but the damage to the units is getting 'deeper and deeper as time goes by'

The cohesion of Israel’s Air Force has been “greatly damaged” amid the civil unrest and refusal of IDF reservists to serve in protest of the government’s judicial overhaul, the Israeli Air Force commander said Friday.

“There is limited damage to the competence of the IDF, mainly in the Air Force,” Major General Tomer Bar admitted during a conversation with officers and pilots.

“The cohesion has been greatly damaged. The Air Force will not be the same, even if everyone returns tomorrow,” he warned.

Many reservists have warned they will not serve in protest of the judicial overhaul – charging that it would make Israel an undemocratic state – as IDF officials have said the growing phenomenon could affect national readiness against regional enemies.

Last month, the Israeli parliament passed one of the main judicial reform bills to abolish the reasonableness standard, days after some 10,000 reservists – including over 1,100 Air Force reservists – threatened to suspend their voluntary service if the bill was adopted.

Bar claimed that at the moment, the IDF was fit for war, but the damage to the units was getting “deeper and deeper as time goes by.”

He noted that conversations were being held with officers and pilots who have announced the termination or suspension of their service, and that public trust in the Air Force was “critical.”

“The picture of the situation is reflected up to the Defense Minister and Prime Minister. The [reserve] pilots act in accordance with the orders of their conscience.”