'Agreements that do not dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure will not put an end to its nuclear program'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday harshly criticized a reported agreement between the U.S. and Iran, whereby the Islamic Republic would slow down its uranium enrichment program in exchange for the easing of sanctions.

"Israel's position is known," read a statement from Netanyahu's office.

"According to it, agreements that do not dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure will not put a stop to its nuclear program. In fact, they only grants the Iranian regime money that will then go to Iran’s terror proxies,” the statement read.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran “significantly” slowed down the rate at which it accumulated enriched uranium, as well as diluting its stockpile, amid a release of four U.S. citizens to house arrest by Tehran’s regime

There also appeared to be broader agreements between the U.S. and Iran, two Israeli officials told the New York Times. Both American newspapers pointed out that there could be a resumption of talks on Iran’s nuclear program.