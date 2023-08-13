IDF conducts manhunt after attempted shooting of West Bank military post

The incident unfolded as shots were fired at a military post situated near the village, with IDF forces stationed at the post reacting by returning fire

A shooting incident originating from the Palestinian town of Yavd in the northern West Bank towards an Israeli army post was reported early Sunday morning.

The incident unfolded when shots were fired at a military post situated near the village, with Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stationed at the post reacting by returning fire.

No casualties were reported among IDF personnel, and the exchange of fire did not result in any damage to the military installation.

Following the initial shooting, subsequent investigations conducted by the IDF unveiled the discovery of backpacks and bullet casing found near a local mosque.

The discovery of the items promoted the Israeli forces to begin a pursuit of potential suspects connected to the shooting incident.

This is a developing story