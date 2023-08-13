Israeli security chiefs considering to go public with reservists' crisis info - report

The senior Israeli defense officials consider presenting the crisis situation themselves, bypassing Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Senior Israeli defense officials were contemplating a unilateral move to mitigate the military readiness crisis from getting worse, Israel’s local Channel 12 reported on Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, the Mossad foreign intelligence agency head, and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency chief were considering presenting the situation to the general public themselves, bypassing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Channel 12, the three defense establishment heads were coordinating among themselves in order to mitigate the crisis affecting their organizations from getting worse, particularly the IDF reservists that have refused to be called in for duty as form of protest against the government's judicial reform.

Reportedly, the statements would come out in September if at all, and would be coordinated between the three, but would not be done at the same time. It would be shocking for both the serious concern it would express in military ramifications, but also in the break away from Netanyahu’s policy and leadership.

Beyond the military concern, which according to Channel 12 allegedly extended to the point that each plan must be approved with considerations over the operational impairment due to reservists’ refusals, but also because the ministerial cabinet was not being fully updated due to the likelihood that the IDF readiness information would be leaked.

Israel’s Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar already said on Friday “there is limited damage” to military competence, particularly that “the cohesion has been greatly damaged,” and “the Air Force will not be the same, even if everyone returns tomorrow.” However, he concluded that the IDF is fit for war.

Another issue on the horizon was changes to the conscription law, that would reportedly be discussed at the winter session of the Israel parliament as a coalition promise to the ultra-Orthodox parties. The new bill would grant Torah seminary students a full exemption from mandatory service in the IDF, but there are fears that this move would deepen the current crisis and deeply damage the people's army model.