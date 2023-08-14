Defense officials made it clear to Netanyahu that it was in his hands to stop the deterioration of the military’s readiness

Israel’s defense officials on Sunday warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that in two weeks the damage to the army’s readiness will increase, according to media reports.

The heads of the defense establishment brought up three developments that would exacerbate the crisis: a constitutional crisis caused by the judicial reform, damage to the international legitimacy of the IDF, and a basic law on Torah study (a new bill aimed to legislate seminary studies as “a significant service” instead of army service) that is expected to be introduced in the next session. According to Kan, defense officials made it clear to Netanyahu that it was in his hands to stop the deterioration of the military’s readiness, which is critical to the security of the country.

The prime minister in turn told the security establishment that he is doing everything to reach an agreement on judicial reform. At the end of the meeting, which lasted more than an hour, Netanyahu met with Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Shas party chairman Aryeh Deri, and discussed with them the promotion of an agreed text regarding the Committee for the Selection of Judges. According to sources cited by Kan, they also discussed the conscription law.

An official statement issued by Netanyahu’s office after the meeting said that the prime minister was briefed “on the situation regarding the fitness and cohesion of the IDF” and “directed that the fitness and readiness of the IDF to meet any challenge - in both routine and emergencies - be maintained." It was also stated that "everyone participating in the meeting agreed that disagreements and politics must be left outside of the IDF."

Following last week’s statements by Air Force Commander General Tomer Bar about the expected operational decline in the Israeli Air Force, it was reported that in addition to damage to that, the IDF also anticipates damage to the Land Force and the Navy.