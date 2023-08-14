Shin Bet also reveals it foiled a soldier kidnapping attack being plotted by a Hamas cell in the West Bank

Israeli security forces conducted a joint operation throughout the West Bank overnight between Monday and Tuesday, arresting a total of nine wanted persons.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Border Police operated in the West Bank cities of Kabatia and Hebron, the villages of Bir Zeit, Jifna and the Jalazone refugee camp, and arrested five wanted persons.

In the northern West Bank, the Israeli security forces arrested another four suspects in the village of Qusra and the city of Nablus. There were no reported casualties.

Separately, the Shin Bet revealed it foiled a Hamas cell in the West Bank planning to carry out a soldier kidnapping attack.

On Sunday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security assessment with IDF officials on the preparedness for war. Defense officials have been warning that the army's cohesion has suffered severely as a result of social protests against the government's judicial reform plan, and ongoing reservists' refusal to fulfill voluntary training duties.