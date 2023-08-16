Israeli forces destroy explosives lab, warehouse in West Bank

Israeli forces seized 15 ready-to-use explosives

The Israeli military (IDF) together with Border Police destroyed an explosives laboratory and a warehouse in the Palestinian refugee camp of Balata, in the northern West Bank, an IDF spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“IDF and Border Police fighters, led by engineering and military forces, destroyed an explosives laboratory that contained seven ready-to-use explosives tonight in the Balata refugee camp in the area of ​​the Samaria Brigade. In addition, the forces destroyed a warehouse that contained eight ready-to-use charges,” the IDF said.

IDF spokesperson Explosives found in the destroyed warehouse in the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank.

“During the operation, the forces neutralized a bomb that was placed at the entrance to the refugee camp and was ready to be activated. In addition, suspects threw stones, threw explosives and fired at the force, who responded by firing at armed men in the area,” the statement added.

According to Palestinian reports, the depot was the headquarters of the Fatah movement. There were no casualties to Israeli forces.