U.S. approves sale of Arrow 3 defense system to Germany in Israel's largest deal

The Arrow 3 missile defense system is designed to intercept exo-atmospheric ballistic missiles

The U.S. Government approved a historic sale of the Arrow 3 defense system to Germany, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense, German Federal Ministry of Defense, and Israel Aerospace Industries will sign the landmark $3.5 billion defense agreement, marking Israel's largest ever defense deal, according to the press statement.

“Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir and Director of the IMOD Directorate of Defense R&D (DDR&D), Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold were notified today (Thursday) by the U.S. Department of State that the U.S. government has approved Israel's request for Germany to procure the Arrow 3 missile defense system from Israel,” the statement said.

"The U.S. government's approval of the delivery of the 'Arrow 3' missile defense system [to Germany] is an expression of confidence in the excellent capabilities of Israel's defense industries. This is a significant decision, which will contribute to Israel’s force buildup and economy,” Gallant said, adding that it is “particularly meaningful to every Jewish person that Germany is acquiring Israeli defense capabilities.”

After receiving approval from the U.S. government, senior officials from the Israeli and German Ministries of Defense will partake in a ceremony to sign a Letter of Commitment (LOC), that marks the commencement of the agreement. The allocated commitment of $600 million will facilitate the immediate initiation of work on the project, the ministry specified.

The Arrow 3 missile defense system is designed to intercept exo-atmospheric ballistic missiles. It has exceptional long-range interception capabilities that allows it to operate at high altitudes above the atmosphere. The system which is considered as the top interceptor of its kind was co-developed and co-produced by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) and the United States Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

"This landmark deal, the largest defense export agreement in our country's history, will propel Israeli defense exports to a new record, following last year's remarkable achievement of 12.5 billion dollars. The Arrow 3 agreement reinforces our unwavering alliance with the USA, encompassing strategic, political-defense, and industrial cooperation," said Zamir.