Israeli, Lebanese army officials meet to discuss border tensions - UNIFIL

The parties discussed the 'situation along the Blue Line, air and ground violations, and other issues within the scope of UNIFIL’s mandate'

Senior Israeli and Lebanese army officials met on Wednesday at a UN position on the border between the two countries, according to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

A press statement said that the parties discussed the “situation along the Blue Line, air and ground violations, and other issues within the scope of UNIFIL’s mandate.” In recent months security incidents on the border between Israel and Lebanon became quite frequent, sparking an exchange of threats between Hezbollah and the Israeli defense ministry.

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro, who chaired the tripartite meeting in Ras al-Naqoura, expressed “his concern over a series of incidents along the Blue Line in recent months which have increased tension.”

“UNIFIL chief urged the parties to continue to avail of UNIFIL’s liaison and coordination mechanisms while avoiding unilateral actions,” the statement said.

“He also appealed for engagement in Blue Line talks to address outstanding issues highlighting the importance of positive signals by both parties ahead of the Security Council consideration of UNIFIL’s mandate renewal,” it added.

Meetings between representatives from the IDF and the Lebanese Army are regularly held under UNIFIL’s auspices since the end of the 2006 war. Wednesday's discussion was the 162nd such meeting.