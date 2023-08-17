IDF forces scan area for suspects after reported shooting in West Bank

The IDF found the terrorists' car with backpacks and ammunition inside

The Israeli military said on Thursday it had received a report of a shooting attack in the Shahak Industrial Zone in the northern West Bank near Shaked and is currently searching the area for suspects.

The terrorists fled the scene but the IDF found their car with backpacks and ammunition inside.

"Damage to the structure was detected, there were no casualties. After a manhunt conducted by the forces for the terrorists, their vehicle was located in the Palestinian territory with backpacks and ammunition inside," the IDF spokesperson said.

"IDF soldiers scan the area for the terrorists," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, clashes erupted in Jenin during an arrest raid carried out by the IDF. One Palestinian gunmen was killed, two others were arrested.