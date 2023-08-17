IDF welcomes decision by U.S. to sanction Hezbollah-linked NGO

In a post on X, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari thanked the 'important measure in combating Hezbollah’s terrorist activity & upholding regional stability'

The Israeli army on Thursday said it welcomed the decision by the United States to sanction a Lebanese NGO that has been accused it of providing cover for the terrorist group Hezbollah.

The United States imposed sanctions on Lebanese environmental organization Green Without Borders (GWB) on Wednesday, including on GWB's leader, Zuhair Subhi Nahla, for his alleged role in supporting and concealing Hezbollah's activities in southern Lebanon.

In a post on X (formally known as Twitter), IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari thanked the "important measure in combating Hezbollah’s terrorist activity & upholding regional stability."

Green Without Borders, established in 2013, presents itself as a non-profit organization focused on protecting Lebanese green spaces and planting trees. But the US Treasury Department believes that GWB is actually providing cover for Hezbollah's activities along the "Blue Line," referring to the Lebanon-Israel border.

According to the Treasury Department, GWB outposts are manned by Hezbollah operatives and serve as cover for the terrorist group's ammunition warehouses and tunnels.

AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari A nature reserve where trees were planted by Green Without Borders a non-governmental organization, in the outskirts of the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon.

In addition, workers at these outposts are accused of hindering the activities of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), by preventing peacekeepers from accessing areas they should normally be able to reach.

GWB has also been accused of using its sites to train Hezbollah members in weapons handling and to support their activities along the Blue Line.

Mahmoud Zayyat / AFP Peacekeepers with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol an area on the Lebanon-Israel border.

GWB leader Zuhair Subhi Nahla denied these allegations in a statement to the Associated Press in January, claiming that the organization was "not an armed arm for anyone" and worked for "everyone" without being "politicized."