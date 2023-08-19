Palestinian terrorist murders two Israelis in West Bank shooting attack

The terrorist attack that claimed the lives of two men, aged 30 and 60, took place in the Palestinian town of Huwara

A Palestinian terrorist killed two Israelis in a terrorist attack in the West Bank town of Huwara on Saturday.

According to early reports, the victims were at a car wash when the terrorist approached them at shot them point-blank range.

Emergency services arriving on the scene provided on-site treatment for the two men, aged 30 and 60, eventually pronouncing them dead.

The military said that security forced were chasing the suspects' vehicle and set up roadblocks in the area.

The latest deadly attack came amid heightened security tensions in the West Bank.