Father and son murdered near Huwara named as Shai Nigreker, 60, and Aviad Nir, 28

Netanyahu sends condolences to families, opposition leader Lapid 'deadly and loathsome terror attack killed a father and his son'

The Israeli father and son murdered on Saturday by a Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank were named as Shai Nigreker, 60, and Aviad Nir, 28.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "I send my condolences to the family of the two victims who were ruthlessly murdered. Security forces are working tirelessly to bring the killer to justice."

EU Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev, said "I'm appalled by the terrorist attack in the West Bank which took place today, in which two Israelis were killed. Violence against civilians is never justified. The EU condemns terror."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on his X account, formally known as Twitter: "A deadly and loathsome terror attack killed a father and his son. I wish to send my condolences to the victims' family and friends in their hard times."