Israel's Iron Dome air defense system on Sunday shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle in the southern border with the Gaza Strip.

The incident happened to the west of the Palestinian city of Rafah. It is not yet clear whether the intercepted UAV was a drone or a small aircraft.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was spotted a short time ago flying over the Gaza Strip towards the territory of the State of Israel. The aircraft did not cross into the territory ad from the moment it took off the Air Force systems followed its route," the IDF said in a statement.

"Air defense fighters successfully intercepted the unmanned aircraft using the Iron Dome system," the IDF said, adding that it didn't pose any threat to the residents of the Gaza Strip and "no alerts were activated according to policy."

Last week, an Israeli UAV fell in the Zaytun Quarter of the Gaza strip. The drone, which was operating for a security agency, was captured by Arab forces.