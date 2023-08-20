Israeli father, son murdered at Huwara car wash laid to rest

Manhunt for the terrorist still ongoing

Mourners in the Israeli city of Ashdod attended on Sunday the funeral of a man and his son who were gunned down Saturday by a Palestinian terrorist near the West Bank town of Huwara.

Shay Nigreker, 60, and Aviad Nir, 28, were shot dead at a car wash in Huwara, a northern West Bank town that has been the site of a series of violent incidents between Israelis and Palestinians in recent months.

The manhunt for the terrorist was still ongoing. Road blocks were set up near the site of the attack, the flashpoint of Huwara that has seen escalating violence for months.

Violence in the West Bank has worsened over the past 15 months with frequent Israeli military raids and Palestinian terrorist attacks.

"Our security forces are currently looking for the murderer... this terrorist's day will also come and sooner than he thinks," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting earlier Sunday.