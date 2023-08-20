IDF troops rescue Israeli who mistakenly drove into Palestinian village in West Bank
1 min read
The incident takes place amid an uptick in deadly violence in the West Bank
An Israeli man who mistakenly drove into the Palestinian village of Turmus Eya in the West Bank on Sunday was attacked by the residents, who torched his vehicle.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a rescue operation was underway and subsequently confirmed the man was extricated without grievous injuries.
More to follow
This article received 0 comments