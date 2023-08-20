English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

IDF troops rescue Israeli who mistakenly drove into Palestinian village in West Bank

i24NEWS

1 min read
Footage of the attack
Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright LawFootage of the attack

The incident takes place amid an uptick in deadly violence in the West Bank

An Israeli man who mistakenly drove into the Palestinian village of Turmus Eya in the West Bank on Sunday was attacked by the residents, who torched his vehicle. 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a rescue operation was underway and subsequently confirmed the man was extricated without grievous injuries. 

More to follow

This article received 0 comments