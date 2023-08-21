IDF has launched a manhunt for the suspect, closing roads and putting nearby communities on lockdown

Terrorists shot at a car driving along Route 60 near Hebron on Monday morning, killing one woman and leaving a man in serious condition, Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services confirmed.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it received a report regarding a shooting at Route 60, adjacent to the city of Hebron.

A 35-year-old Israeli man and 40-year-old woman were victims to the shooting terror attack at the Hagai junction on Route 60. An IDF manhunt was underway.

According to initial reports by MDA, the woman was treated on the spot due to her critical condition, but succumbed to her wounds, and the man was evacuated in serious condition to the nearby Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheba.

This is a developing story...