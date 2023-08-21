LIVEBLOG: Woman murdered, man in serious condition after terror attack near Hebron
6-year-old girl who was in the car during the shooting is unharmed
An Israeli woman was murdered in a terror shooting attack Monday, on Route 60 near Hebron in the West Bank, Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed. The Israeli military (IDF) is searching for the suspect.
34 Israelis have been murdered in terror attacks since the beginning of the year.
'Security forces will chase terrorists until they catch them' - Opposition Leader
Israel's Opposition Leader Yair Lapid condemns "despicable terrorists," who "murdered a woman in cold blood and seriously injured another person."
"The security forces will not let go of the killers, chase and chase until they catch them. In the face of terrorism, a hard and determined hand is required," he tweets.
Jewish Power faction leader demands revenge
Leader of the far-right Jewish Power party in the Israeli parliament Yitzik Kroizer calls for revenge following the attack, saying on social media that "Jewish blood will not be wasted."
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Wounded man remains in serious condition - hospital
A spokeswoman at the Soroka hospital says the 39-year-old man, who was wounded in the terror attack, was taken to the trauma room and is receiving initial treatment to stabilize his condition, which remains serious.
IDF continues manhunt for terrorist
"IDF soldiers are pursuing suspects and blockades are set up in the area," the IDF spokesperson says.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
6-year-old girl survives terror attack unharmed
A 6-year-old girl who was in the car during the shooting attack is unharmed, according to MDA.
Palestinian reports says Israeli forces close northern entrance to Hebron
According to reports, the closure of the entrance to the West Bank city is causing traffic jams in the area.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad hails terror attack near Hebron
"We congratulate the heroic shooting that targeted a vehicle of criminal settlers south of Hebron, which came as a natural and legitimate response to the crimes of the occupation and its settlers' aggression against our people," the PIJ terror group's statement said.