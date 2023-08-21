IDF to receive reinforcements in West Bank after Hebron terror attack

According to the IDF spokesperson, the measure becomes effective today

The Israeli military announced on Monday that following an assessment of the situation after a shooting terror attack near Hebron it was decided to reinforce IDF units in the West Bank.

According to the IDF spokesperson, the measure becomes effective today.

"In accordance with the assessment of the situation in the IDF, it was decided to reinforce a battalion and two units in the Judea and Samaria Division. The forces will be reinforced starting today, they will assist in the defense of the sector, in the effort to close the circle on the terrorist and will be added to the existing reinforcements in the IDF," the spokesperson's statement said.

Earlier on Monday, a 40-year-old woman was murdered in a shooting attack on Route 60 near Hebron. Another man was hospitalized in critical condition.

The manhunt for the terrorists responsible for the attack is underway. Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is receiving operational updates on these efforts, while some Israeli politicians are calling on his resignation over the increased number of terror attacks in recent months.