'We are in the midst of an escalation, a wave of terror, the likes of which we have not seen for a long time'

"Israel is in the midst of a major wave of terror, following Monday's deadly attack near the southern West Bank city of Hebron," the head of the Israeli army's Central Command Major General Yehuda Fuchs said on Monday following the killing of an Israeli in Hebron.

"We are in the midst of an escalation, a wave of terror, the likes of which we have not seen for a long time," he said at a press briefing near Hebron.

"The Israeli army and security forces are operating daily in all regions to thwart terrorism," he added.

"We try to get ahead of the enemy and thwart his plans. Most of the time, we succeed, but today and this week, we didn't," admitted the military official, referring to Monday's deadly attack and the murder of an Israeli father and son in Huwara on Saturday.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack on Route 60, near Hebron, in the West Bank.

"We will pursue our enemies in Huwara and Hebron, and anywhere else. We will learn from these incidents, investigate and learn from them," he added.

Following Monday morning's attack, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant plans to "assess the situation at the site of the attack, accompanied by senior defense officials," his office said.