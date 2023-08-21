English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Israeli air force strikes IRGC targets in Damascus - reports

i24NEWS

1 min read
FILE - Syrian air defense intercepting a missile in the sky over Syrian capital Damascus, on February 24, 2020.
AFP PHOTO / HO / SANAFILE - Syrian air defense intercepting a missile in the sky over Syrian capital Damascus, on February 24, 2020.

Israeli strikes targeted weapon depots of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards at Damascus International Airport and near the city of Al-Kiswah, in western Damascus

The Israeli air force struck Iranian targets near the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday evening, Syrian state television said.

Reports stated that Syrian air defense systems have been activated due to the strikes.

The reports also stated that the Israeli strikes targeted weapon depots of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards at Damascus International Airport and near the city of Al-Kiswah, in the western countryside of Damascus.

This is a developing story

This article received 0 comments