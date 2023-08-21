Israeli strikes targeted weapon depots of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards at Damascus International Airport and near the city of Al-Kiswah, in western Damascus

The Israeli air force struck Iranian targets near the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday evening, Syrian state television said.

Reports stated that Syrian air defense systems have been activated due to the strikes.

The reports also stated that the Israeli strikes targeted weapon depots of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards at Damascus International Airport and near the city of Al-Kiswah, in the western countryside of Damascus.

