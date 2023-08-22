Israeli security forces arrest 2 Palestinians suspected in terror attack that killed Bat-Sheva Nagari

The two suspects, residents of the West Bank city of Hebron, were found with an m-16 rifle, after a manhunt was carried out by the IDF

Israeli security forces arrested two Palestinian suspects, in relation to the terror attack on Monday that killed Bat-Sheva Nagari with her daughter unscathed in the backseat of the fired upon car, but the driver still in critical condition.

A joint operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), together with the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Border Police, led to the arrest of two Palestinian residents of Hebron on suspicion of carrying out the shooting terror attack.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693825385023058087 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The two Palestinian men, relatives, tied themselves to the attack during an investigation carried out by the Israeli security forces, which led to finding the m-16 rifle that was likely used in the shooting.

The Israeli security forces' statement concluded that the suspects were transferred for further investigation by the Shin Bet.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Family and friends attend the funeral of Bat-Sheva Nagari, who was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack near Hebron, at the Gush Etzion Regional Cemetery in Kfar Etzion

Nagari, a 40-year-old schoolteacher and mother of three, was in the front passenger-side seat of the vehicle that was targeted by the Palestinian terrorists. Her 6-year-old daughter was in the backseat unhurt. The driver, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheba.

The funeral took place Monday night, at the Gush Etzion Regional Cemetery in the West Bank cemetery of Kfar Etzion.

"We are in the midst of a terrorist assault encouraged, directed and financed by Iran and its proxies. We are working around the clock, all commanders and all soldiers, to apprehend both the murderers and those who try to murder Israeli citizens," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said while visiting the site of the attack.

"It must be understood that a considerable portion of this terrorist wave comes as a result of outside guidance. We are using means, and we will use yet more, both offensive and defensive, to settle accounts with the murderers and those who dispatch them," the prime minister stated.