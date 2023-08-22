Netanyahu's cabinet has reinforced support for IDF commanders, soldiers and members of the security forces

In light of the recent attacks against Israelis, mainly in the West Bank, the Ministerial Committee for National Security Issues met on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The political and security cabinet took a series of decisions aimed at targeting terrorists and their messengers, and authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to act in this regard.

The cabinet supports IDF commanders and soldiers and members of the security forces in their activities against terrorists for the safety of Israeli citizens.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack on Route 60, near Hebron, in the West Bank

On Monday, a woman was killed in her car on the Mount Hebron road in the West Bank. On Saturday, a father and son were murdered in a carwash in Huwara.

Israeli cities have also been hit, with the latest attack in Tel Aviv, where a mayoral officer was shot dead by a Palestinian from Jenin in the city center on August 5.