Israeli Defense Minister commends General Milley's impact on U.S.-Israel ties

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met on Tuesday with U.S. Chief of the Joint Staffs, General Mark A. Milley, at the Ministry of Defense (MOD) headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The meeting underscored the robust alliance between the United States and Israel, with a focus on security collaboration.

Accompanied by IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Minister Gallant warmly welcomed General Milley, acknowledging the general's imminent retirement. During this encounter, Minister Gallant expressed his profound gratitude for General Milley's steadfast commitment to both the State of Israel and the bilateral U.S.-Israel partnership.

Sivan Shachor/GPO Herzi Halevi, Yoav Gallant and, Mark Milley

"General Mark A. Milley is one of the most significant, true friends of the State of Israel, as well as a partner in our common mission to achieve stability and security," Gallant emphasized.

The minister highlighted the collaborative efforts undertaken to confront shared challenges, particularly the Iranian threat.

Gallant also extended personal gratitude to General Milley for his instrumental role in reinforcing the security of the State of Israel.