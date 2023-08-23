Israeli forces map houses of terrorists who killed Bat-Sheva Nagari

Hamas and Fatah's military wing, the Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, have both claimed responsibility for Monday's attack in Hebron

Israeli security forces mapped Wednesday morning the houses of two terrorists who killed Bat-Sheva Nagari and left one man seriously wounded on Monday.

The mapping is done in preparation for the house’s likely demolition. During the activity, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that suspects threw Molotov cocktails and stones, and shot fireworks at the soldiers.

Nagari, a 40-year-old schoolteacher and mother of three, was murdered by two Palestinian terrorists near Hebron on Monday. She was sitting in the front passenger-side seat, while her young daughter was in the back and miraculously did not sustain any injuries. There have been conflicting claims of responsibility by Hamas and Fatah’s military wing, the Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades.

Also overnight, the IDF, Shin Bet and the Border Police arrested 19 wanted persons, as well as confiscating weapons and military equipment, throughout the West Bank.

During the operation, gunmen shot and threw explosives at the Israeli security forces, who responded with live fire. One injury was reported in Kfar Tsida, when a suspect was hit as he was trying to escape. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. There were no casualties to the IDF soldiers.