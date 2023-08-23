Earlier on Tuesday, Gallant met on Tuesday with U.S. Chief of the Joint Staffs, General Mark A. Milley, at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will fly to the U.S. on Wednesday evening, where he will meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan.

“Minister Gallant will hold a security briefing for the ambassadors of the member states of the UN Security Council, and will visit the procurement delegation of the Ministry of Defense in New York,” the ministry said.

During his visit, Gallant will also participate in a fundraising event for the welfare of regular and reserve IDF soldiers of the "IMPACT" program in the organization "FIDF."

The visit comes amid tense security situation in Israel. Gallant has been criticized over his handling the wave of terror attacks, including the latest near the West Bank city of Hebron were an Israeli mother of three was murdered in a shooting attack by Palestinian terrorists.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gallant met on Tuesday with U.S. Chief of the Joint Staffs, General Mark A. Milley, at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv. The meeting underscored the robust alliance between the United States and Israel, with a focus on security collaboration.