Israel’s Shin Bet to assist police in fighting crime in Arab community

Since the beginning of the year, more than 155 people have been killed in the Israeli-Arab community

The subcommittee on combating crime in the Arab community, chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday decided that Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service will assist the Israeli police in their efforts to fight criminal organizations.

The move is taken “in relation to concerns about the local authority elections, which will take place in October,” according to an official statement. The subcommittee convened following the assassination of two political figures from the Arab community in two days.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 155 people have been killed in the Israeli-Arab community. The last two victims are Abdelrahman Kashua, director of the town hall of Tira, and Ghazi Saab, a candidate in the municipal elections in Abu Snan.

The latter had previously criticized on Facebook the rise of crime within his community. The Shin Bet said on Wednesday morning that it will participate in the investigation of both murders.

According to experts, Arab gangs have accumulated large quantities of weapons over the past two decades and engage in activities such as drugs, arms and human trafficking, prostitution, extortion and money laundering. Netanyahu called the wave of violence a "red line" and insisted that the takeover of municipalities by criminal organizations is intolerable.

However, shortly after his declaration, four people were shot dead in Abu Snan, in the north of the country. The Arab community in Israel is concerned about what it perceives as inaction by the authorities.

At the funeral of Abdelrahman Kashua in Tira, the leader of the Islamist Raam party, Mansour Abbas, urged the government to "fulfill its obligations and protect the lives of its Arab citizens." Former defense minister Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity party, called for the dismissal of Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, saying that the latter is unable to manage the crisis.

On Facebook, Ben-Gvir claimed on Wednesday that the criminal organizations were acting like terrorist organizations, and warned: "At the moment, these militias seem to be focusing their attacks on the Arab community and on competing gangs. However, according to information received, in the event of a broader conflict, these groups may well direct their violence against the State of Israel itself."