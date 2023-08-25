Netanyahu backs Ben-Gvir over remarks on Arab vs Jewish rights

'In order to prevent heinous murders by Palestinian terrorists, Israel's security forces have implemented special security measures in West Bank areas'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to back statements made this week by his national security Minister, who said that the safety of West Bank's Jewish residents overrides the Palestinians' freedom of movement.

"Israel allows maximum freedom of movement in Judea and Samaria for both Israelis and Palestinians," Netanyahu said. “Unfortunately, Palestinian terrorists take advantage of this freedom of movement to murder Israeli women, children and families by ambushing them at certain points on different routes."

"In order to prevent these heinous murders, Israel's security forces have implemented special security measures in these areas. This is what Ben-Gvir meant when he said the right to life precedes freedom of movement."

Ben-Gvir said that "the right of Jews to live and not be murdered in terror attacks prevails over the right of Arabs in Judea and Samaria to travel on the roads without security restrictions. That is why checkpoints should be placed on roads where jihadists terrorize and shoot at Jews on a daily basis."

On Friday, the firebrand invited anti-Israeli model Bella Hadid — who shared Ben-Gvir's words with her six million Instagram followers to support the claim that Israel is an apartheid state — to visit the West Bank "and see how Jews are being murdered here."

"To Israel hater Bella Hadid," Ben-Gvir wrote in his post on X. "I saw that yesterday you took a clip from my interview and spread it across the world intending to portray me as an unenlightened bigot. I invite you to my home in Qiryat Arba to see how we live here, how Jews who have done nothing wrong are being murdered daily, what threats my wife my children and I receive daily from terrorists living in our vicinity."