IDF arrest 2 Palestinian terror suspects in raid in northern West Bank

Earlier this week Israel's security cabinet announced amid an uptick in terror that it 'made decisions to strike at the terrorists and whoever dispatches them'

Israeli security forces apprehended two Palestinian terror suspects in a counterterrorism in the West Bank.

The raid, conducted jointly by Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) and border police, comes amid heightened tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It was conducted in the Kafr Dan village in the flashpoint area of the northern West Bank, a few kilometers north of Jenin.

The suspects hurled Molotov Cocktails and opened fire at IDF soldiers, who responded with live fire. No one was hurt during the operation that ended in the gunmen's arrest. The suspects were taken in for questioning and the weapons confiscated.

Additionally, unknown gunmen fired at an IDF post adjacent to the town of Khursa overnight. No injuries were reported and no damage was done.

IDF soldiers searched the area and began a pursuit after the suspects.

Israel's security cabinet convened earlier this week and announced it had "made a series of decisions to strike at the terrorists and whoever dispatches them."