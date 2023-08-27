The Israeli Air Force and the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is now conducting a joint test flight phase of the ORON aircraft

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced the integration of the latest intelligence systems into its cutting-edge ORON reconnaissance aircraft, calling it is a significant milestone in its development and testing.

"ORON is a joint multi-domain, multi-sensor solution which will provide the IDF with game-changing capabilities to counter threats far and near,” said the head of the Defense Ministry’s Research and Development (DDR&D) Missionized Aircraft Branch.

“The unique capabilities of the ORON ISR System include the ability to accurately track multiple targets across a wide area of coverage, in all weather and visibility conditions, with high precision over great distances and in real time, enabling a decisive and timely response to all threats,” the senior Israeli defense official explained.

Developed by Israel’s Defense Ministry and the Israel Aerospace Industries's ELTA Group, together with the IDF’s Air Force, Intelligence Corps, and Navy, the aircraft is equipped with revolutionary sensors and C4I systems. It reportedly provided unprecedented intelligence capabilities across expansive terrain, enabling real-time monitoring of ground movements under diverse weather and visibility conditions.

The aircraft's systems are the product of years of research, using knowledge gathered locally and with international partners, and will help Israel's air force counter future threats across various fronts.

A ceremony was held to mark the milestone, attended by senior officials from the Israeli defense establishment. The ORON aircraft will now advance to a joint test flight phase conducted by the Israeli Air Force and the IAI.