IDF successfully foils smuggling of Iranian explosives from Jordan

In a significant operation that took place in July, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) thwarted an attempt to smuggle Iranian-manufactured explosives from Jordan into Israel.

Initially disclosed by the IDF in July, the incident's specifics were not outlined at the time.

However, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kann, it has now been revealed that the thwarted smuggling endeavor involved Iranian-produced explosives intended for transportation from Jordan to Israel.

The explosives were reportedly bound to travel from Jordan to the borders of the State of Israel and from there reach terrorist organizations in the West Bank to be used for attacks against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers.

Security officials traced the route of the smuggling, to understand whether the cargo arrived via the smuggling axis of Hezbollah and Shiite militias through Lebanon and Syria, or whether it was smuggled in from Syria.

Shin Bet Spokesperson Explosive device manufactured in Iran, found in Israel.

Over the weekend, the Shin Bet revealed that crime families in the Arab sector of Kfar Qasim and Lod were in contact with Hezbollah and were sourcing explosives made in Iran through the Shiite terrorist organization for criminal purposes. .

While the original announcement emphasized the successful interception of a weapons smuggling attempt from Jordan, it refrained from disclosing the exact nature of the confiscated weaponry.