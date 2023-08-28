Israeli forces shot terrorists who attacked IDF position with explosives

IDF arrested a number of suspects who were wounded in the exchange of fire

An Israeli military position near the West Bank town of Yabad was attacked with explosives on Monday, the IDF said.

The Israeli forces shot the terrorists and arrested a number of suspects who were wounded in the exchange of fire.

“IDF soldiers who were in an active operation near Yabad in the Menashe Brigade shot terrorists who threw explosives from a vehicle towards a nearby military position,” the IDF spokesperson’s statement said.

“The fighters arrested a number of terrorists who were injured as a result of the shooting and confiscated the vehicle they were traveling in. The forces began scanning and chasing more terrorists,” it added.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that Israeli security forces entered the village of Rummanah, west of Jenin, to arrest a wanted individual. According to these sources, an exchange of fire broke out between gunmen and Israeli forces, during which a Palestinian was seriously injured.