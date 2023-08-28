'Within a year, Israel will be the first country to have partial laser protection. In two years' time, it will have full protection'

Israel will have partial laser defenses within a year, the president of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems told Army Radio on Sunday.

"Within a year, Israel will be the first country to have partial laser protection. In two years' time, it will have full protection against all forms of ballistic threats, including missiles, shells and rockets, extending from the north to the south of the territory", he assured.

Earlier this year, the Israeli Defense Ministry's Director of Defense Research and Development, Danny Gold, told a conference on artificial intelligence at Tel Aviv University that defense lasers will be able to shoot down Iranian drones used by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Then-Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi told the Jerusalem Post in January that the new defense laser "will be both ground-based and air-based." "We plan to deploy laser systems along the Gaza Strip border within two years, to test their effectiveness," he said.

Ministère israélien de la Défense A computer-generated mockup of a proposed laser-based air defense system being developed by Israel's Defense Ministry.

"If it works, we'll make sure we deploy it quickly in the North," added the former Chief of Staff.

"The laser defense system has many advantages, and we will not stop improving it."