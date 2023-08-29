Israel’s DM tells UN chief that potential for ‘violent escalation’ on Lebanon border is growing

Gallant called on the U.N. to 'act immediately'

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday told United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the “potential for a violent escalation on Israel’s northern border is growing” due to “flagrant violations” by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Gallant met with Guterres at the U.N. Headquarters in New York. He called on the U.N. to “act immediately.”

“Minister Gallant raised the question of growing tensions on Israel’s northern border as a result of ongoing provocations and flagrant violations by the Hezbollah terrorist organization - including the erection of a Hezbollah tent within Israeli territory, the establishment of dozens of military compounds along the border, and increasing patrols and presence by Hezbollah operatives,” the ministry’s statement said.

Gallant also stressed the “urgent need for immediate U.N. intervention” and deescalation of tensions by strengthening UNIFIL authority in the region, “ensuring their freedom of movement and implementing their mandate.”

The Lebanon government had previously asked to change the UN resolution on the UNIFIL mandate so that peacekeepers would coordinate its activities with the Lebanese army. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a televised address on Monday also opposed the renewing of the mandate.

The officials also discussed growing threats to Israel’s security and regional stability in the Middle East. Gallant noted that Israel “will not tolerate increasing threats to the security of its citizens, and will act as required in their defense.”

“The parties also discussed the Iranian threat, with an emphasis on its nuclear ambitions and export of terrorism and weapons. Minister Gallant emphasized the Lebanese case as an example of the consequences of Iranian entrenchment and support,” the statement added.