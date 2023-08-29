Israel: Minor security offense detainees to stay in jail despite overcrowding

Shin Bet director warns severe overcrowding in Israeli prisons harms future detentions, recommends the release of ‘light’ security offenders

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday no terrorists will be released from prison “on his watch,” even if they committed minor offenses.

The comments come just three days before a new law takes effect that blocks early administrative prison release for prisoners who committed minor offenses. The measure has drawn pushback from Israeli security officials who say prison overcrowding will affect future arrest procedures. The law comes into effect September 1.

Shin Bet internal security agency’s director Ronen Bar spoke out against the new law. He stated that the Shin Bet supports releasing those imprisoned on minor nationalist crimes in order to detain terrorists who have committed more serious offenses. Bar has reportedly voiced his concerns to the government, including at a recent cabinet meeting.

Previously, terrorists serving time for crimes such as stone throwing, rioting, and other offenses that did not result in casualties to people or property could be released early to free room for new detainees. The administrative mechanism allowed for the prison security services to release those serving one-to-three year prison sentences.

In the week before the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, broke for summer recess late July, the national security minister pushed through the law completely abolishing the mechanism for administrative release. The discussion was overshadowed by the passage of the highly contentious reasonableness law that same week.

"Minister Ben-Gvir made it clear to the officials that he would not agree to any administrative release of terrorists, and he is changing the law. The Shin Bet informed him that there is no room in the prisons for new detainees. According to [Shin Bet] officials, there is an overcrowding problem and Minister Ben-Gvir's decision will prevent the arrest of new detainees," a source close to Ben-Gvir told Israeli outlet Arutz 7.

The Shin Bet held a security briefing with the national security minister following the passing of the law to highlight how the law will hamper their ability to detain new security threats. According to a recent statement by the minister, after the briefing he “listened and took into account the information presented by [Shin Bet] and Prison service representatives but decided not to change the law.”

The Shin Bet, Israeli army, and Border Police conduct counter-terrorism raids on a near nightly basis throughout the West Bank to detain suspects and alleged perpetrators.