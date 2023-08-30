Israel’s Gallant discusses expansion of Abraham Accords, Iranian threat with U.S. officials

Gallant underlined the importance of 'preserving Israel’s qualitative military edge'

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who is currently on a trip to the United States, on Wednesday conducted meetings with U.S. government officials and discussed the importance of expanding the Abraham Accords.

Gallant met with the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, and the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, according to the ministry’s statement.

“During his meeting with White House Coordinator Brett McGurk, Minister Gallant raised the importance of expanding the Abraham Accords to include additional partners in the region. He also emphasized the importance of security arrangements for this purpose,” the statement said.

“Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to the Coordinator for his ongoing investment in normalization efforts between Israel and countries in the region. He also raised the importance of preserving Israel’s qualitative military edge,” it added.

These statements come amid reports about the potential normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia being mediated by the United States.

This is a developing story.