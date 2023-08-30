A wounded man in his 20s was taken to the trauma unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center

On Wednesday evening, an attempted stabbing attack at a light rail station in Jerusalem resulted in one man sustaining moderate wounds.

The terrorist was neutralized, according to initial reports.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said that a man was stabbed in the vicinity of the Shebti Israel Street light rail station. Subsequently, it is believed that the injured individual fled to Shimon Hatzadik Street in Jerusalem.

MDA medics and paramedics were dispatched to the scene and swiftly administered necessary medical treatment to a 25-year-old man who had sustained stab wounds. The wounded man was then referred to Shaare Zedek Hospital for further medical attention.

Paramedics Elad Rosemarin and Sarah Kapah said, " When we arrived at the train station on Shimon Hatzadik Street, we saw a 25-year-old man fully conscious with a stab wound in his upper body, we gave him life-saving medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate condition."

The suspected terrorist is reportedly a 14-year old male from east Jerusalem.

This is a developing story