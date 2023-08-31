At least 3 wounded in car ramming attack at checkpoint near Jerusalem - report

The terrorist was neutralized

At least three people were wounded, including one in criticial condition, in a car ramming attack at the Maccabim checkpoint near Jerusalem on Thursday, according to preliminary reports.

The IDF said that a truck run over people and fled the scene. One person is in criticial condition, one is severely wounded and one is in light condition, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service.

"MDA medics and paramedics provide medical treatment and refer 3 young people about 20 years old to the hospital, 2 of whom are in serious condition and 1 is in mild condition," the MDA said.

The terrorist was neutralized near another checkpoint after fleeing the scene, according to the Defense Ministry's statement.

"The terrorist who carried out the attack at the Maccabim crossing escaped by driving towards the Hasmonaim crossing. Security guards from the Ministry of Defense's Crossings Authority at the Hasmonaim Crossing were deployed following information they received from the IDF, identified the terrorist and neutralized him," the statement said, adding that there were no other casualties.

The Hasmonaim Crossing was closed in both directions.

