Netanyahu to hold security assessment after two terror attacks in less than a day

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will conduct a security situation assessment in Tel Aviv together with the heads of the security establishment on Thursday, according to his office.

The meeting comes as a car-camming attack at the Maccabim checkpoint near Jerusalem killed one Israeli soldier and wounded six more people, including three soldiers, earlier on Thursday. The attack was carried out by a 41-year-old Palestinian who had a work permit in Israel.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a statement thanking security forces for their “determined action” that allowed them to quickly neutralize the terrorist.

“I send my condolences to the family of the person killed, and I wish a full recovery for the injured. This is an attack with serious consequences,” he said.

The ramming occurred less than a day after four Israeli soldiers were wounded by an explosive device that was thrown at them at the entrance of worshipers to Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus late Wednesday. The IDF said on Thursday that the improvised explosive device was similar to those used in Jenin, which had become a terrorist stronghold in recent months.

The number of Israelis killed in terror attacks since the beginning of the year rose to 36.