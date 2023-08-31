Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad are especially interested in kidnapping Israelis to bolster their bargaining power vis-à-vis the Jewish state

Israeli authorities on Thursday issued a warning saying that Palestinian terrorist groups plan attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets and individuals abroad.

The National Security Council's counterterrorism division said that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) were especially interested in kidnapping Israelis to bolster their bargaining power vis-à-vis the Jewish state.

Both terrorist groups, committed to the destruction of Israel, are heavily subsidized by the mullah regime of Iran, which shares their goals against what it brands the "Zionist entity."

The NSC further said that radicalized individuals unaffiliated with the aforementioned terror groups but "inspired" by their propaganda represent a very real threat to Jews and Israelis worldwide.

The warning was issued some three weeks before the Jewish High Holidays, which see many Israelis travel abroad.

The press release also cited the threat of attacks by Islamist groups unaffiliated with Iran or its Palestinian proxies.