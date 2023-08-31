IDF soldier killed in ramming attack near Jerusalem named as Maksym Molchanov

Molchanov's parents, who live in Ukraine, were notified of the incident

The Israeli military (IDF) identified the soldier was killed in a ramming attack" at the Maccabim checkpoint near Jerusalem on Thursday as 20-year-old Maksym Molchanov.

Molchanov came to Israel from Ukraine several years ago. His parents, who still live in Kharkiv, were notified about the incident.

Three other soldiers were wounded as a truck ran them over and fled the scene. According to the IDF, one suffered "severe injuries" while the other two were lightly wounded.

The terrorist was "neutralized," the IDF confirmed.