IDF conducts operation to map home of terrorist behind Maccabim Checkpoint attack

The attack at the checkpoint resulted in the death of IDF Sergeant Maksym Molchanov

In a response to address the terror attack near the Maccabim checkpoint on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) undertook an operation on early Friday morning to map the residence of the terrorist responsible for the stampede attack.

The attack at the checkpoint resulted in the death of IDF Sergeant Maksym Molchanov.

The IDF soldiers, stationed in the Ephraim Brigade, carried out a thorough search in the village of Deir Amar. Their objective was to locate the home of the individual responsible for the stampede attack near the Maccabim checkpoint.

Violent disturbances emerged during the operation, with individuals in the area resorting to throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the IDF forces, according to a statement from the IDF spokesperson.

In response to these provocations, the forces took measures to disperse the protests. The use of Ruger, a non-lethal weapon, was also employed.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Israel Defense Forces (IDF) map the residence of the terrorist responsible for the stampede attack.

Some injuries were reported as a result of these clashes.

No casualties were reported among the IDF forces involved in the operation.