The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) along with Israel Border Police forces carried out operations on Thursday night in various towns across the West Bank, resulting in the arrest of multiple wanted suspects, the killing of a Palestinian gunman, and the discovery of weaponry, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

In the town of Aqabah, the IDF and Border Police forces executed a tactical maneuver targeting a building suspected to shelter a wanted individual. The operation involved encircling the building and employing shoulder-fired missiles and grenades.

In the course of the operation, clashes erupted between the security forces and armed individuals, leading to the wounding of one of the armed suspects. Palestinian media reported that the gunman died from his wounds.

Upon concluding the searches within the building, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found concealed in a children's room. Additionally, the security personnel uncovered military equipment, a handgun, and magazines. Two wanted suspects were apprehended in Aqabah.

In other operations, the forces arrested seven more wanted suspects in the towns of Beit Ummar, Wadi Siman, and Nablus. During the operation in Wadi Siman, the forces confiscated an M-16 rifle along with its associated ammunition.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Weapons confiscated by the IDF in the West Bank

In Nablus, the situation escalated as suspects fired at the soldiers and hurled rocks during the counterterrorism activity.

All suspects detained, along with the seized weapons and explosives, were promptly transferred to security authorities for further investigation.

There were no reported injuries among the IDF forces during these operations.