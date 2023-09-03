Israel’s Defense Ministry requests U.S. approval to purchase F-35 aircraft

The supply of the aircraft to the IDF will begin in 2027 at a rate of three jets per year

Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday it had begun the process of purchasing the third squadron of U.S.-made F-35 aircraft for the needs of the IDF.

Following the approval of Defense Minister Yoav Galant, the procurement delegation of the ministry in the U.S. submitted a formal Purchase Request (LOR) to the U.S. HAF 35 Directorate (JPO) in order to sign the deal in coming months.

“The Ministry of Defense will purchase from the American government 25 F-35 aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin in a deal that includes support and maintenance. Upon completion of the transaction, the fleet of the world's most advanced stealth aircraft operated by the Israeli Air Force will be expanded to 75,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the supply of the aircraft to the IDF will begin in 2027 at a rate of three jets per year. The deal is estimated to be worth $3 billion and will be funded from the American aid funds.

As part of the original agreement between the governments, the plane's manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, and the engine manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney, committed to share with Israeli companies in the production of the F-35 planes sold to the countries that are equipping them.