Israel's Shin Bet foils shooting attack on West Bank home

Yosef Abu Al Rub, 32, a resident of the village of Jilbon near Jenin, was arrested by the Shin Bet on suspicion of attempting to carry out the shooting attack

A joint effort by the Shin Bet and the IDF foiled a shooting attack on a house in the settlement of Merav on April 18, without causing any casualties.

As part of the investigation, a Carlo-type weapon was recovered.

Muhammad Abu al-Rob, 35, resident of the same locality, was also apprehended. He had already been arrested in the past for his involvement in terrorist activities.

Yosef Abu Al Rub admitted to having planned to carry out the shooting in Merav with a weapon belonging to Muhammad Abu Al Rub.

He also added that he had taken photos of the site and sent them to his accomplice. He also confessed to being involved in other shootings against IDF forces operating in the area.

It was Yosef Abu Al Rub's father who returned the Carlo weapon to the Shin Bet.

On August 30, indictments were filed against both men.