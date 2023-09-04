Israeli forces arrest 16 terror suspects in West Bank raid

Some suspects shot and threw Molotov cocktails and explosives at the forces who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations

The Israeli military (IDF), the Shin Bet domestic security agency and Border Police arrested 16 wanted individuals in the West Bank overnight.

Two persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were detained in the villages of Abu Dis and Ezaria in the Etzion Brigade. In addition, the forces located and confiscated two ready-to-use explosives and military equipment, according to the IDF spokesperson’s statement.

It added that the fighters arrested eight wanted persons in the villages of Hizma, Beit Awa, Kfar Malek, Kober and Deir Kadis. During the activity in Kfar Kobar, “a violent disturbance developed, the forces responded with measures to disperse the demonstrations.”

IDF spokesperson Israeli forces confiscate weapons and ammunition during an overnight raid in the West Bank.

Six other wanted persons were arrested in the villages of Tamon, Beit Omer, Vadi Siman, Deir Tzamat, Kfar Kadum and in the Askar refugee camp. In addition, the fighters located and confiscated weapon parts, a dismantled M-16, cartridges, ammunition and military equipment.

“During the activity in Kfar Tamon, suspects shot and threw Molotov cocktails and explosives at the forces who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations. Damage was caused to a military vehicle,” the IDF spokesperson added.

The wanted persons who were arrested and the means of warfare that were confiscated were transferred to the security forces. There are no casualties on the Israeli side.